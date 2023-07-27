Open Menu

Omar Abdullah Demands Release Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Omar Abdullah demands release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice President of National Conference in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has demanded release of APHC senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest and permission for prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after the authorities' allowed Muharram procession on the traditional route through Lal Chowk.

According to Kashmir Media Service,Omar Abdullah talking to media men in Srinagar said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a religious leader and he should be released.

Prayers should be allowed at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar without any curbs, he added.

Omar Abdullah had to walk from his residence on Gupkar road to his office at Nawa-i-Subah due to massive traffic snarls in the city.

"I thought it better to walk to the office as the presence of my security vehicles would have caused more inconvenience to the people," he said.

Asked about elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that BJP was scared of facing the electorate.

