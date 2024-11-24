Omar Abdullah demands transparent probe into Indian army’s torture in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) has called for a transparent investigation into the brutal torture of four civilians by Indian troops in Kishtwar, demanding strict action against those found responsible for the harrowing incident.

According to Kashmir Media Service, four civilians were brutally tortured by Indian troops at the Rashtriya Rifles camp in Chas, Mughal Maidan after being summoned for questioning. The victims, identified as Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad and Mehraj-ud-Din, all daily wage workers from Kuath village, were left in critical condition after enduring severe physical abuse.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for accountability and said that if there is evidence against the troops involved, they should be court-martialed and punished.

He recalled previous cases of civilian torture, expressing concern about the repeated nature of such brutalities, and criticized Indian troops for failing to learn from past incidents.

He noted that this is not the first such incident when people have been called to army camps and beaten up, adding, “Earlier, we have witnessed incidents when people were called to police camps and tortured to death”