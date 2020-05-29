Omar Abdullah for restoring 4G internet service in IOJ&K

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : May 28 (APP):Lambasting Indian government for not restoring 4g internet service, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) former puppet chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said the people of the occupied valley were being deprived of their basic rights including the 4G internet service.

He said no economic and development activities were being carried out and there was no democracy on the ground in the occupied state.

"The IOJ&K government admits to a worsening security environment. Ten months later the report card does not look impressive after August 5, 2019," Abdullah maintained.

According to a report, Omar Abdullah, who is currently in New Delhi on a private visit, was responding to media over the deteriorating situation in the occupied valley.