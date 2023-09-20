(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :National Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah, has said that the current situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is contrary to the claims of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar Abdullah said that the situation might be peaceful in Srinagar but the actual situation can be determined in Kokernag, Uri, and other places.

He was referring to the killing of six Indian forces' personnel in the Gadole area of Kokernag in the last week.

Indian troops are also continuing massive cordon and search operations in different areas of the occupiedterritory.

Omar Abdullah said the situation is quite different from the "lies" of the Modi government.