Omar Abdullah Says He Didn’t Expect Article 370 Abrogation Until It Happened

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Omar Abdullah says he didn’t expect Article 370 Abrogation until it happened

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah has said that he did not expect Article 370 was going to be abrogated till it actually happened.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar Abdullah Abdullah in a series of posts on X said that they had been given assurance by the Governor, indicating that there were no intentions to abolish the constitutional status of Jammu & Kashmir, hence leading to an unexpected turn of events

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jammu and Kashmir administration had been creating false development narratives. Even after five years of abrogating Article 370, the authorities have not been able to hold Assembly elections.

“Shame on you (government) if you can’t hold elections five years after August 5, 2019,” Omar said in New Delhi.

Omar further stated that he was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) for participating in elections. He said the Kashmiris were told that once Article 370 is gone, all problems will be gone but after the five years into the abrogation problems still exist.

“Kashmiri Pandits didn’t leave because of Article 370. If that is the case they would have come back after the abrogation,” he maintained.

