Omar Abdullah slams Modi regime for hypocrisy on foreign delegates in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has strongly criticized the Indian government’s decision to invite foreign delegates in the name of observing the ongoing sham assembly elections in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar Abdullah questioned the Modi government’s motives, pointing out the contradiction in their stance. “When foreign governments comment, the government of India says it’s an internal matter, but now they want foreign observers to come and monitor our elections,” he said ¹.

Abdullah emphasized that the assembly elections are an internal matter for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and they don’t need validation from foreign observers.

He also accused the Modi government of humiliating and harassing the people, using its machinery to detain and suppress them. Despite this, people are participating in the elections, which Abdullah sees as a testament to their resilience.

“The government should not be highlighting this participation as their achievement,” Abdullah said. “It’s happening despite their efforts to suppress us.”

Abdullah’s comments come as he contests the assembly polls from Budgam and Ganderbal seats.