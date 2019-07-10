Omar Ayb inaugurates Quaid-e-Azam Hall at Alfarabi University Kazakhstan

Minister for Energy and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan has inaugurated the hall name after great leader and founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Alfarabi University Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan has inaugurated the hall name after great leader and founder of Pakistan , Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Alfarabi University Kazakhstan

The Minister was invited to inaugurate the Hall, said a statment issued here. The Minister was received by Mr. Mutanov Galimkair Mutanovich, Rector of Alfarabi University and Ambassador of Pakistan, Dr. Imtiaz A. Qazi.

He was shown various halls and centers at the Campus being established by different countries named after their heroes. The unveiling of the plaque was performed by Minister on July 9th.

A large gathering of local Pakistanis and Kazakh dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Commercial Counsellour (Almaty), Basit Shah said that this project was undertaken by the Commercial Wing of Embassy of Pakistan on the instructions of Ambassador who visualized the concept of "Jinnah Hall".

He also informed that the trade with CARs has seen a surge in view of exhibitions, fairs and seminars organized by the Commercial Section with the help of Ministry of Commerce and TDAP.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Dr. Imtiaz A. Qazi thanked the Minister for sparing time to inaugurate the hall which has encourage the confidence of Pakistani community of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador also highlighted various phases of the establishing the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hall. He informed the Minister and audience that Pakistani national, Habib ur Rehman has contributed in bearing the expenses of the hall.

The Ambassador has lauded the efforts of Commercial Section and initiation of the project by Mr. Ihtiar Paltore, Dean of Oriental Department, Alfarabi University.

He informed the audience that very soon the Embassy of Pakistan would establish more centers in other universities of Kazakhstan.

Habib-ur-Rehman, President of KazPak Association Almaty, who contributed in meeting out expenses for establishing the center, eulogized the role of the Minister in bringing energy to Pakistan through CASA-1000, reducing losses in power sector and increasing revenue of Power Division in Pakistan.

He stated that owing to hard work of Omar Ayub Khan, now Pakistan would get rid of load shedding and soon enough energy would be available for industries inside Pakistan which would increase jobs chances for the youth and more products would be available for exports.

He also informed the Minister and the Ambassador that so far the community of Pakistanis at Almaty under the KazPak banner has arranged two exhibitions with the help of Commercial Section, however, no financial support or logistic support has been provided by the TDAP.

He also informed them that a dedicated bazar with the name of Pakistan Bazar has been established at Almaty, to promote Pakistani products and items, however, it is facing extreme difficulty due to shortage of funds.

He further stated that KazPak has announced an exhibition at October 2019, for which we need the support of TDAP to provide logistics to the traders.

Omar Ayub Khan, in his speech thanked the Rector of the University, Dean of the University and Ambassador of Pakistan for inviting him on this historic occasion.

He appreciated the hard work by the Commercial Counsellour in increasing the exports from Pakistan and also thanked Mr. Habib ur Rehman for making contribution to establish the center.

He informed the Kazakh and Pakistani audience about the history, struggle and efforts made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in saving the Muslims of sub-continent and obtaining a separate homeland for them.

He further informed the audience of hardwork and efforts being undertaken by the present government, and highlighted various schemes introduced by the government for Pakistani diaspora living abroad.

He informed that Insha Allah very soon the difficult phase of economy would pass over and new era of happiness and prosperity would emerge.

He assured the Pakistani community of Almaty of every support for their genuine and national cause.

Later on, the students of the university displayed various cultural performances which was greatly appreciated by the gathering people.