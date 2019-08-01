UrduPoint.com
Omar Ayub Agrees To Brief MNAs On Reco Deck Case

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:42 PM

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday agreed to brief the members of National Assembly on Reco Deck case either in-camera or in a private meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday agreed to brief the members of National Assembly on Reco Deck case either in-camera or in a private meeting.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Mohammad Aslam Bhootani and others regarding award of $ 5.

976 billion penalty against Pakistan in Reco Deck case by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute, he said the case was of a strategic nature and it would be better to brief the members in-camera.

The movers of the Calling Attention Notice expressed the hope that the government would protect the interest of Balochistan.

Earlier, responding to a point raised by Syed Naveed Qamar, the minister said the opposition wanted to use the house for its own interest.

He urged the opposition to bring calling attention notice if they desired to discuss latest hike in petroleum products' prices .

