Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constitution

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader asks if he is a crazy man that he will ask their people to target Pakistan army

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Omar Ayub, Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Saturday that the armed forces and intelligence agencies are state employees and urged them to adhere to their designated roles under the Constitution.

Ayub Khan said, “Am I crazy to ask our people to target the army?” asked Omar Ayub while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

Omar Ayub said that PTI workers were not involved in the riots and that they had been wrongfully labeled as “terrorists” for their peaceful protests.

Ayub mentioned that Khan plans to seek court orders for CCTV footage from the May 9 protests. He reiterated that no deals had been made with any parties and criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for attempting to drive a wedge between the nation and the military.

The PTI leader said that politicians are also required to operate within constitutional limits. His comments come in the wake of unrest that began on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. The subsequent protests led to attacks on state facilities, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

Khan, who has been incarcerated for over a year, recently expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue under constitutional provisions and offered to apologize if PTI supporters were found responsible for the May 9 disturbances.

He also suggested that this year should see new elections, advocating for an independent Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This sentiment was echoed by PTI's leadership, who believe the current PML-N government has limited time left in office.