Omar Ayub Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Ormara, North Waziristan

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

Omar Ayub condemns terrorist attacks in Ormara, North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks on security convoys near Ormara area of Balochistan and in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister, in a statement, said the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited had lost its seven guards in a 'brutal' terrorist attack on the company's convoy near Ormara on Thursday.

He said "the cowardly attack targeting the security forces in Balochistan has brought immense grief onto the families of the lost personnel, the communities and the entire Nation."The minister said "We want to tell those who committed this inhumane attack, that no force can stand against the development, safety and peace of the people of the Balochistan. Our Armed forces and Law Enforcement Agencies shall remain committed to protect the motherland and from miscreants and insurgents."

