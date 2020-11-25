UrduPoint.com
Omar Ayub Condoles Ahmed Mukhtar's Death

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Omar Ayub condoles Ahmed Mukhtar's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former minister for Water, Power and Defence Chaudhary Ahmed Mukhtar.

On his twitter account, the minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of Ch.

Ahmed Mukhtar sahib, former Minister for Water and Power and Defence".

The minister prayed Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul in highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdos and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

