Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

The nomination of Omar Ayub, backed by a majority of the opposition, marks a significant development in the country's political landscape.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has appointed Omar Ayub Khan as the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, a decision reached during a meeting with opposition members Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar in Islamabad.

The appointment, confirmed by the NA secretariat through official channels, follows a thorough scrutiny process as per the rules outlined in the National Assembly's procedures.

Ayub's candidacy, initially proposed by the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance, garnered support from a majority within the opposition.

The deadline for nominations expired on April 1, 2024, with no other candidates submitting papers within the stipulated timeframe.

Ayub's nomination was formally presented to the Speaker's office on March 10 by representatives of the PTI-SIC alliance, accompanied by signatures from 92 SIC lawmakers.