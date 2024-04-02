Open Menu

Omar Ayub Declared As Opposition Leader In National Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:53 PM

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

The nomination of Omar Ayub, backed by a majority of the opposition, marks a significant development in the country's political landscape.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has appointed Omar Ayub Khan as the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, a decision reached during a meeting with opposition members Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar in Islamabad.

The nomination of Omar Ayub, backed by a majority of the opposition, marks a significant development in the country's political landscape.

The appointment, confirmed by the NA secretariat through official channels, follows a thorough scrutiny process as per the rules outlined in the National Assembly's procedures.

Ayub's candidacy, initially proposed by the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance, garnered support from a majority within the opposition.

The deadline for nominations expired on April 1, 2024, with no other candidates submitting papers within the stipulated timeframe.

Ayub's nomination was formally presented to the Speaker's office on March 10 by representatives of the PTI-SIC alliance, accompanied by signatures from 92 SIC lawmakers.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Alliance March April From Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

15 minutes ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

3 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

11 hours ago
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

14 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

14 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

15 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

15 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan