Omar Ayub Declared Opposition Leader In NA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday declared Member of the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, as the leader of the opposition in the house.
According to a notification of the National Assembly Secretariat, the declaration was made in accordance with the Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.
Omar Ayub's nomination was proposed by the majority of the opposition members.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Escaped prisoner held from Multan19 minutes ago
-
Robbery-cum-murder case solved, criminal held19 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly26 minutes ago
-
New Zealand PM launches action plan for next 3 months39 minutes ago
-
Capital markets witness huge rush39 minutes ago
-
Secretary emphasizes to make data system of child care, nutrition targets, health facilities effecti ..39 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held39 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari40 minutes ago
-
Khanpur police arrest two injured dacoits during an encounter49 minutes ago
-
35 FIRs, Rs 132,000 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs1 hour ago
-
PAL, AJK Culture Academy to collaborate promoting literary activities1 hour ago
-
19 booked over uploading videos of aerial firing on social media2 hours ago