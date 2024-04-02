Omar Ayub declared opposition leader in NA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday declared Member of the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, as the leader of the opposition in the house.

According to a notification of the National Assembly Secretariat, the declaration was made in accordance with the Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.

Omar Ayub's nomination was proposed by the majority of the opposition members.