Omar Ayub Gets Interim Bails In Eight Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to opposition leader Omar Ayub in eight different case registered against PTI leadership with regard to November 26 protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to opposition leader Omar Ayub in eight different case registered against PTI leadership with regard to November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the bail petition of Omar Ayub in said cases. The court directed Omar Ayub to joined the investigation as well.

The Judge said "Now, after four to five months you decided to obtain bails." The lawyer said "We have already obtained bails in many cases, and these 8 cases have now been identified."

The court granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each case and directed the petitioner to join the

investigation.

The court adjourned the hearing on the pre-arrest bail applications until April 29. Cases have been registered against Omar Ayub in Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar, Margalla, Tarnol, and Aabpara police stations.

