Omar Ayub Gets Pre-arrest Bail In 5 Cases
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 07:52 PM
The local courts on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in five cases registered by various police stations in the capital and stopped the police from arresting him
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The local courts on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in five cases registered by various police stations in the capital and stopped the police from arresting him.
Additional District and Session Judge Raja Asif Mehmood accepted the interim bails of Omar Ayub in two FIRs registered by Bharakau and one Koral Police Station against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each, till December 21.
Similarly, Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka approved the pre-arrest bail of the petitioner in two cases registered by the Secretariat and Aabpara Police Station against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.
The court also sought case records from the police on next date while staying the arrest of Omar Ayub.
Recent Stories
140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s Hospital
NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians
LESCO collects Rs 5.008m from 210 defaulters in 24 hours
LESCO detects 505 power pilferers in 24 hours
SZABIST students visit Safe City Islamabad under police volunteer program
MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition
LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints
512 fake fertilizer bags seized
Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws
Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing
Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s Hospital7 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians7 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 5.008m from 210 defaulters in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 505 power pilferers in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
SZABIST students visit Safe City Islamabad under police volunteer program7 minutes ago
-
MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition10 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints10 minutes ago
-
512 fake fertilizer bags seized10 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws10 minutes ago
-
Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology10 minutes ago
-
CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing10 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence10 minutes ago