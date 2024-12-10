Omar Ayub gets pre-arrest bail in 5 cases

The local courts on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in five cases registered by various police stations in the capital and stopped the police from arresting him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The local courts on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in five cases registered by various police stations in the capital and stopped the police from arresting him.

Additional District and Session Judge Raja Asif Mehmood accepted the interim bails of Omar Ayub in two FIRs registered by Bharakau and one Koral Police Station against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each, till December 21.

Similarly, Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka approved the pre-arrest bail of the petitioner in two cases registered by the Secretariat and Aabpara Police Station against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

The court also sought case records from the police on next date while staying the arrest of Omar Ayub.