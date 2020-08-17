UrduPoint.com
Omar Ayub Inaugurates 132 Kv Grid Station

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Omar Ayub inaugurates 132 kv grid station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan has inaugurated 132 kV grid station at Bhara Kahu established by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the grid station would ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply to consumers of Bhara Khau, Pir Sohwa and adjacent areas. It would also help end low voltage issue in the areas, he added, said a press release issued here Monday.

He said IESCO was one of best power distribution company and providing best facilities to its consumers while following leading from front formula.

He also appreciated IESCO field staff for prompt redressal of the consumers' complaints. The minister also appreciated IESCO staff and entire team for timely completion of the grid-station.

IESCO CEO Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the company would continue to set up more grid stations besides up-gradation of the existing grid-stations.

He said due attention was being given for prompt redressal of the consumers' complaints.

