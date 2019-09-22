UrduPoint.com
Omar Ayub Leaves For Tokyo To Attend LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2019

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub here on Sunday left for Tokyo to attend the Liquefied Natural Gas LNG) Producer-Consumer Conference 2019 on the invitation of Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry. The conference was scheduled to be held on September 26, a press release said.

The LNG conference will be preceded by 2nd Hydrogen Energy Ministerial meeting and International Conference on Carbon Recycling September 25. The conference is being held annually since 2012 as a platform to enhance cooperation among all the key players in the LNG market. The 2019 LNG conference will provide an opportunity to major stakeholders of LNG market from public and private sector to share marketing strategies in the LNG market.

Recently, Pakistan has emerged as one the major market amongst global LNG consumers and its representation at the said Conference would be of pivotal importance. Hence, the participation of Omar Ayub in international conferences will build a better place of country in LNG market and give a way forward to collaborate and exploit the maximum benefits from the LNG market. Moreover, Pakistan will learn the most innovative developments taking place in the field of hydrogen technologies.

