Omar Ayub Meets Qatari Ministers In Doha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday held separate meetings with Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi and Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida Al Kabb in their offices at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday held separate meetings with Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi and Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida Al Kabb in their offices at Doha, Qatar.

During the meeting with Qatar's finance minister, Omar underlined the importance of further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, a Petroleum Division press release said here.

Omar Ayub reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work together with the State of Qatar to widen and deepen bilateral economic ties.

Ali Shareef Al Emadi said Qatar and Pakistan enjoyed close and fraternal cordial relations which where multifaceted and deep rooted. Qatar would enhance and diversify the bilateral relations with the new political leadership in Pakistan.

During the other meeting, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al Kabbi reiterated his commitment of working together with Pakistan in the areas of mutual interest.

Omar Ayub stressed the need of further strengthening the bilateral ties and cooperation in the energy sector.

