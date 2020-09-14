UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omar Ayub, Mushtaq Ghani Condoles Over Sad Demise Of Malik Tahir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Omar Ayub, Mushtaq Ghani condoles over sad demise of Malik Tahir

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday condoled over the demise of Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara Division chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal who died in a firing incident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday condoled over the demise of Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara Division chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal who died in a firing incident.

Omar Ayub Khan reached Tehsil headquarters hospital, Ghazi, soon after the incident of murder and inquired about the case details.

On this occasion, they were accompanied by former KP minister Yosuf Ayub, MPA Faisal Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Haripur and other officials of the Haripur district administration.

The minister demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The KP Assembly Speaker condoled the tragic death of Malik Tahir Iqbal.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the speaker expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Malik Tahir.

Both Omar Ayub Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Firing Murder Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Haripur Ghazi Family Sad

Recent Stories

KP culture to be promoted in real sense to world c ..

2 minutes ago

Putin says 'sure' Lukashenko will resolve Belarus ..

2 minutes ago

Locust curtailed to only two districts: National A ..

2 minutes ago

Survey of 174 villages completed to assess rain re ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues notice to PPRA seeking ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris continue to be subjected to police viole ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.