Omar Ayub Prays For Speedy Recovery Of PM From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Omar Ayub prays for speedy recovery of PM from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday prayed Allah Almighty to grant perfect health to Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

In his tweet, the minister said, " the whole nation prays for Imran Khan's complete recovery. Insha Allah the Prime Minister will recover soon and continue to serve the nation".

