Omar Ayub reviews liquid cargo handling capacity of KPT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan on Friday visited Karachi Port Trust's oil handling facility, Oil Pier-1, to review the liquid bulk cargo handling capacity of KPT.

He was accompanied by Secretary Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayaud Din and Special Advisor to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar. Chairman KPT Rear Admiral (Retired) Jamil Akhtar along with senior officers team of the port welcomed the visiting dignitaries, said KPT statement.

The chairman KPT informed the federal minister and his team about the three oil piers of the port that collectively could handle 25 million tonnes liquid bulk cargo. The port also managed additional liquid bulk cargo operations at its berths number 1, 2 and 24 to further facilitate port users.

Omar Ayub and Nadeem Babar took keen interest in the existing facilities of Karachi Port. However, the minister pointed to the complaints received from various companies about delays in cargo handling leading to payment to heavy demurrage.

KPT Chief clarified that the slow discharging rates by ships was on account of less space at OMCs facilities due to either connectivity issues or due to storage problems faced by respective import companies in the oil installation area. And that, with a good discharge rate, ships could turnaround from the port within a day.

The Petroleum Division delegation also visited the KPT Head Office for a formal briefing on Karachi Port operations with a special focus on liquid bulk cargo handling of the port.

The chairman informed that KPT handled 9.8 million tonnes cargo in last financial year and that the momentum set in current financial year depicted 10 percent increase in handling of liquid bulk cargo.

He also offered that more connectivity lines could be facilitated by the port and along with more storage tanks at OIA many connected issues could be resolved. In this realm, he discussed options of various land areas with the minister.

Stressing on the importance of logistics and connectivity linkages, Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil briefed about availability of land and reclaimed land for the future projects of the port ; the KPT Freight Corridor and Special Economic Zones.

He informed KPT Freight Corridor would provide road, rail and gas pipeline linkages to the port whereas special economic zones provided more storage place to liquid bulk cargo handled at Karachi Port.

Another important project being worked on by KPT authorities for the last two years which related to containerized import of LNG, was also discussed.

SAPM, Nadeem Babar informed that NOC was being given to a private LNG company by the Petroleum Ministry for import of LNG.

Omer Ayub directed for an early follow up meeting in next seven days to address common issues relating to import of petroleum products.