Open Menu

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat Get Pre-arrest Bails From ATC

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bails to PTI leaders including Omar Ayub and Sher Afzal Murawat in seven cases with regard to D-Chowk protest and riots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bails to PTI leaders including Omar Ayub and Sher Afzal Murawat in seven cases with regard to D-Chowk protest and riots.

The court accepted the pre-arrest bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each case and stopped the police from the petitioners till December 10.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.

Addressing the accused, the court said that you are nominated in FIR No.540 and after granting of interim bail the arrest warrants would become ineffective.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 10, and also instructed Omar Ayub to join the investigation process.

The court also approved the interim bails of the accused in cases registered by capital’s police stations including Karachi Company, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Riots Police Company December FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

7 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

7 minutes ago
 YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth wel ..

YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

7 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

3 minutes ago
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard co ..

Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of ..

Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..

3 minutes ago
 KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commissio ..

KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

3 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to people govt's top priority ..

Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan

3 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Min ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham

10 minutes ago
 CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special packag ..

CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel marty ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan