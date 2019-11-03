Omar Ayub to co-chair 5th Pak-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub will leave for a two-day visit to Doha on Monday.

He would co-chair 5th Pak-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission in Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation along with his counterpart Saad Shreida Al Kaabi scheduled to be held on November 4th-5th in Doha, said a press release.

The federal minister would lead Pakistani delegation comprising representatives from Economic Affair Division, Petroleum Division, Commerce & Trade, and Foreign Office. The Joint Ministerial Commission would explore the bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy, investment, manpower, sports, trade, industry, education, science and technology, and implementation of previous JMC session, it further said. Besides the session, the federal minister would also call on high dignitaries of the government of Qatar during his visit.