Omar Ayub Visits Shaheed Solider Naeem's Akhtar House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Friday, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, visited the house of Shaheed Naeem Akhtar, met the family members and paid rich tribute to martyred solider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Friday, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, visited the house of Shaheed Naeem Akhtar, met the family members and paid rich tribute to martyred solider.

The minister while taking to the father of Shaheed solider, said the entire nation was proud of the sacrifice of Naeem Akhtar, said a press release.

Later, the minister also visited the mausoleums of Shaheed solider Naeem Akhtar and Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider). He prayed for the departed souls to be bestowed elevated place in heaven.

