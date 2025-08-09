Open Menu

Omar Ayub’s Bail Pleas In Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station Attack Cases Rejected

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:27 PM

Court observes that since Ayub had already been convicted, he must surrender before court

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has dismissed bail applications filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub in cases related to the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower incident, and the torching of Shadman police station.

During the hearing, which coincided with the expiry of Ayub’s interim bail, the PTI leader did not appear before the court. His lawyers submitted an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, stating that Ayub had been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the court and had approached the Peshawar High Court for protective bail.

They argued that without such bail, he could not appear in the Lahore court.

The ATC, however, rejected the exemption plea and dismissed his bail applications.

The court observed that since Ayub had already been convicted, he must surrender before the court.

It further noted that a convicted person is not entitled to protective transit bail and cannot file an appeal prior to surrendering to the authorities.

