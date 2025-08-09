- Home
- Pakistan
- Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station attack cases rejected
Omar Ayub’s Bail Pleas In Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station Attack Cases Rejected
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:27 PM
Court observes that since Ayub had already been convicted, he must surrender before court
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has dismissed bail applications filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub in cases related to the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower incident, and the torching of Shadman police station.
During the hearing, which coincided with the expiry of Ayub’s interim bail, the PTI leader did not appear before the court. His lawyers submitted an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, stating that Ayub had been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the court and had approached the Peshawar High Court for protective bail.
They argued that without such bail, he could not appear in the Lahore court.
The ATC, however, rejected the exemption plea and dismissed his bail applications.
The court observed that since Ayub had already been convicted, he must surrender before the court.
It further noted that a convicted person is not entitled to protective transit bail and cannot file an appeal prior to surrendering to the authorities.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..
Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station attack cases rejected2 minutes ago
-
Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses8 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over children’s drowning10 minutes ago
-
CM orders launch of program to support wheat farmers10 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws nabbed in police crackdown20 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation orders crackdown against wanted criminals29 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers held in raid, valuables recovered29 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, DIG Jawad Tariq chart strategy to bolster capital’s security29 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq Sports Festival kicks off in Tank29 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary supremacy, Constitutional rule pivotal to national progress: NA Speaker30 minutes ago
-
Seven proclaimed offenders nabbed as Tank police crackdown on criminals39 minutes ago
-
23rd meeting of Syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University held40 minutes ago