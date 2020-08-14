UrduPoint.com
Omar Confident Of Pakistan's Transformation On Madina State Pattern Under Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:44 AM

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has expressed confidence that Pakistan would be gradually transformed on the pattern of Madina state under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has expressed confidence that Pakistan would be gradually transformed on the pattern of Madina state under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Our Prime Minister Imran Khan is enthusiastically pursuing this vision to establish our beloved country on the model of Madina state as envisaged by our forefathers," he said in his Independence Day message issued by the Petroleum Division.

He said the PM's passion to implement the state of Madina model in Pakistan was a mission of the present government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf. "May Allah Almighty grant us the strength to transform Pakistan on that pattern." Omar Ayub said Pakistan would achieve its rightful place among the comity of nations under the dignified, truthful and inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Felicitating the nation on 73rd Independence Day to be marked on Friday, he said Pakistanis would renew the pledge to work hard for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

"This day reinvigorates our resolve to work hard for the progress and prosperity of our country," he said adding our forefathers had envisioned a progressive state, where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed in accordance with the golden tenets of islam. Where, compassion remained a characteristic bond between the state and citizens.

"I salute our sons of the soil who have sacrificed their lives while protecting the ideological & geographical boundaries of the motherland, and have kept aloft our national flag which symbolizes hopes and aspirations of the nation."

