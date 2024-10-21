Omar Criticizes Govt For Passing 26th Constitutional Amendment Package
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omer Ayub Khan Monday criticized the government for passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment package as it did not reflect the will of the masses.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the Constitutional Amendment package should have been sent to National Assembly Standing Committee for deliberations.
He questioned the undue haste in passing the amendment package saying that same amendments could have passed on October 31, alleging that the amendments were an attempt to undermine the independence of judiciary.
The Opposition Leader appreciated the proactive role of Chief Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the proposed amendments in the National Assembly.
Omar Ayub said that as an Opposition Leader “I instructed my all the party’s MNAs not to be the part of this constitutional amendment in the House.” He urged Speaker National Assembly to send his party’s MNAs to their seats.
