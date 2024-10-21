Open Menu

Omar Criticizes Govt For Passing 26th Constitutional Amendment Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Omar criticizes govt for passing 26th Constitutional Amendment package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omer Ayub Khan Monday criticized the government for passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment package as it did not reflect the will of the masses.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the Constitutional Amendment package should have been sent to National Assembly Standing Committee for deliberations.

He questioned the undue haste in passing the amendment package saying that same amendments could have passed on October 31, alleging that the amendments were an attempt to undermine the independence of judiciary.

The Opposition Leader appreciated the proactive role of Chief Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the proposed amendments in the National Assembly.

Omar Ayub said that as an Opposition Leader “I instructed my all the party’s MNAs not to be the part of this constitutional amendment in the House.” He urged Speaker National Assembly to send his party’s MNAs to their seats.

Related Topics

National Assembly Same Independence October All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

18 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 day ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan