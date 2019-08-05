Omar Hamid designated as Spokesperson Finance Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Finance Division has designated its Special Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, as Spokesperson of the division.

According to Finance Division's notification issued here Monday, the decision has been taken to streamline the release of information of the division to the media persons (print, electronic and social media).

Accordingly, all Additional Finance Secretaries and Director General (Media) of Finance Division have been advised that any information required to be disseminated to the media should be delivered to the office of Special Secretary Finance on daily basis for coordinating press releases/ press briefings, it added.