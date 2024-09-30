Open Menu

Omar Holds BJP Responsible For Volatile Situation In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Omar holds BJP responsible for volatile situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the deteriorating situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar Abdullah while speaking to the media in Baramulla district revealed that the BJP government’s negligence had led to this situation in Jammu.

“Every day there is reports of violence in areas like Chenab, Pir Panjal, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.

The BJP government’s negligence and poor governance have led to this situation, including attacks on Yatris (pilgrims),” NC leaders said.

Omar said BJP has nothing to show over the past five to six years. “They have nothing to show for their governance over the past five to six years. With no real development to present, they are resorting to speaking against the National Conference and Congress,” he maintaining, adding that Pulwama attack is visible sign of BJP did in past.

