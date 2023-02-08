UrduPoint.com

Omar Jahangir Takes Over As New DC Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Omar Jahangir takes over as new DC Multan

Omar Jahangir, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), took over the charge of Multan district as new deputy commissioner and listened to the problems of people under the open door policy of Punjab government here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Omar Jahangir, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), took over the charge of Multan district as new deputy commissioner and listened to the problems of people under the open door policy of Punjab government here Wednesday.

Heads of different departments gave a briefing to the new head of the district administration on the status of development schemes and service delivery.

Omar Jahangir said that he was committed to serving people of the city of saints and directed officials to hear problems of the people under an open door policy and resolve them on priority.

He expressed commitment to ensure cleanliness in the city, remove encroachments and execute development schemes under proper planning for greater public facilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Government Of Punjab

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

5 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

18 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

15 minutes ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.