Omar Jahangir takes over as new DC Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Omar Jahangir, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), took over the charge of Multan district as new deputy commissioner and listened to the problems of people under the open door policy of Punjab government here Wednesday.

Heads of different departments gave a briefing to the new head of the district administration on the status of development schemes and service delivery.

Omar Jahangir said that he was committed to serving people of the city of saints and directed officials to hear problems of the people under an open door policy and resolve them on priority.

He expressed commitment to ensure cleanliness in the city, remove encroachments and execute development schemes under proper planning for greater public facilitation.