Omar Sarfaraz condemns terror attempt at Loralai Police Lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Wednesday condemned the terror attempt on police in Loralai stating that enemies of the country were trying to instigate chaos in the country.

"Our security forces are bulwark against these peace-sabotaging elements", he said adding that whole nation stands resolutely behind security forces in this war against terrorism, said a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department.

"We need to uproot the scourge of terrorism in order to ensure peace and we shall not allow anti-state agendas to get succeed" he marked.

The PTI leader also expressed sympathies with family of the martyred policeman.