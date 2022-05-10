Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab Governor

(@Abdulla99267510)

The notification issued by the cabinet division states that the Speaker of Punjab Assembly shall perform functions of Governor Punjab as Acting Governor till the appointment of a new Governor in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) The Federal government has notified that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office with immediate effect.

The notification issued by the cabinet division states that the Speaker of Punjab Assembly shall perform functions of Governor Punjab as Acting Governor till the appointment of a new Governor in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution.

(Details to Follow)