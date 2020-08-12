UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omar Shares Strategy To Produce 75% Of Energy-mix Through Indigenous Resources

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Omar shares strategy to produce 75% of energy-mix through indigenous resources

Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday unveiled the salient features of Alternative Energy Policy-2019, under which 75 percent of the country's total electricity would be produced through indigenous resources by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday unveiled the salient features of Alternative Energy Policy-2019, under which 75 percent of the country's total electricity would be produced through indigenous resources by 2030.

"We have the target to produce 20 percent of the country's total electricity through renewable means, including solar, wind and geothermal, by 2025 that will be taken to 30 percent by 2030. While, 75 percent of the total energy-mix needs to be fulfilled through indigenous resources by 2030, "he said.

He was addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Power Shahzad Qasim and Secretary Power Omer Rasul.

Omar Ayub said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had recently approved the new policy with consensus to make the country self-sufficient in energy sector.

Under the policy, he said competitive bidding would conduct to bring down the electricity rates."The solar energy projects that have been initiated during our tenure have brought down the rate even from four cents per unit," he added.

The minister said availability of inexpensive electricity would benefit industry and domestic consumers, besides creating more job opportunities.

He said Pakistan was also focusing on local manufacturing of the equipment like solar panels and wind turbines used in renewable energy production.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Electricity Job From Industry

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

59 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem terms passage of bills related to FA ..

2 minutes ago

'Serious injuries' reported after Scottish train d ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Russia Seeks to Undermine Czech Republ ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Tells Finnish Counterpart About NATO's 'Des ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly passes motion to constitute sele ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.