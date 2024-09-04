Open Menu

Omar Urges Examining Issues Leading To Akhtar Mengal’s Resignation From NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Omar urges examining issues leading to Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, called on the government to thoroughly examine the issues that led to the resignation of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he called for serious efforts to address the challenges facing Balochistan.

Omar Ayub asserted that the people of Balochistan have legitimate grievances and that the province's resources rightfully belong to its residents.

The opposition leader also called on all political parties to take the situation seriously and address pressing issues, including the non-payment of electricity royalties to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi demanded that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) apologize for the events of May 9.

He accused PTI of using funds from Israel and the United States to target the country's institutions and claimed that the Leader of the Opposition had undermined Pakistan's armed forces and insulted the families of martyrs.

Hanif Abbasi said that, despite the incidents of May 9, those responsible had not yet faced any consequences. He said that if the opposition leader had criticized Indian or Israeli forces, it might have provided some relief to the nation, but instead, the speech was directed against Pakistan's armed forces.

He also condemned the attacks on military installations, asserting that these were orchestrated by PTI and witnessed by the entire nation.

He claimed that the evidence and witnesses against PTI were substantial, making it difficult for the party to evade responsibility.

Hanif Abbasi criticized PTI for its inability to address internal issues and suggested that the party should seek an apology rather than resorting to derogatory language.

He called for recognition of the sacrifices made by officers and soldiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Israel Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz United States May Muslim All From Government Hanif Abbasi Opposition

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

4 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

21 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan