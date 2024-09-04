Omar urges examining issues leading to Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from NA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, called on the government to thoroughly examine the issues that led to the resignation of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he called for serious efforts to address the challenges facing Balochistan.

Omar Ayub asserted that the people of Balochistan have legitimate grievances and that the province's resources rightfully belong to its residents.

The opposition leader also called on all political parties to take the situation seriously and address pressing issues, including the non-payment of electricity royalties to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi demanded that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) apologize for the events of May 9.

He accused PTI of using funds from Israel and the United States to target the country's institutions and claimed that the Leader of the Opposition had undermined Pakistan's armed forces and insulted the families of martyrs.

Hanif Abbasi said that, despite the incidents of May 9, those responsible had not yet faced any consequences. He said that if the opposition leader had criticized Indian or Israeli forces, it might have provided some relief to the nation, but instead, the speech was directed against Pakistan's armed forces.

He also condemned the attacks on military installations, asserting that these were orchestrated by PTI and witnessed by the entire nation.

He claimed that the evidence and witnesses against PTI were substantial, making it difficult for the party to evade responsibility.

Hanif Abbasi criticized PTI for its inability to address internal issues and suggested that the party should seek an apology rather than resorting to derogatory language.

He called for recognition of the sacrifices made by officers and soldiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.