Ombuds Day On 12th

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The sixth annual Ombuds Day 2023 will be celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan,

on Thursday (Oct 12 ).

According to a spokesman for the Ombudsman office Punjab, the purpose of celebrating the

day is to sensitize people about the institutional mechanism of protecting their rights so that no

government official or department could be negligent in upholding the legal rights of citizens.

The spokesman explained that the provincial ombudsman office was playing an important role in

ensuring good governance through the eradication of corrupt practices. The government officials

had been sensitized that they were accountable to people and no dereliction would be tolerated

in this regard. The public trust in the government institution had been strengthened,

the spokesman asserted.

