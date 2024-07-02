Ombudsman Addresses Citizens’ Complaints At Doorstep
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Investigation Officer of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office at Dera Ismail Khan Arif Khan Kundi on Tuesday said that priority was being given to extend relief to citizens at earliest.
He expressed these views during his visit to Bhakkar where he disposed of cases under the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) program.
He listened to a number of citizens’ complaints against several federal organizations including WAPDA (FESCO), Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Postal Life Insurance, State Life Insurance, NTS and other organizations at the Provincial Ombudsman Office Bhakkar.
Later, while talking to media persons, the investigation officer said the Primary objective of the visit was to facilitate citizens' access to government officials so that their issues could be resolved on the spot.
He said such visits were undertaken in line with directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide relief to citizens at their doorstep.
He said the inspections of offices of concerned authorities were being conducted besides arranging open courts in remote areas in this regard.
He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken for prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints.
