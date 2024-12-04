'Ombudsman Advisers Available In All Districts To Redress Public Grievances'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Advisers of Punjab Ombudsman are available in all districts to redress public grievances on top priority basis
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Advisers of Punjab Ombudsman are available in all districts to redress public grievances on top priority basis.
This was stated by Media Advisor to the Punjab Ombudsman Abdul Basit Khan while addressing a seminar organized at Government Graduate College for Boys, Model Town in connection with the awareness campaign launched by the Punjab Ombudsman’s Office.
He highlighted the efficiency and commitment of Punjab Ombudsman to delivering timely justice and informed the students about the institution’s ability in providing inexpensive and speedy justice within 45 to 60 days without need of legal representation.
He said that ombudsman’s advisory teams were available across all districts of the Punjab to assist the public in resolving their issues on urgent basis.
He said that the people could get their complaints registered round the clock through helpline 1050.
Senior Registrar Punjab Ombudsman Shahid Abbas explained the process of filing complaints, emphasizing the Ombudsman’s authority to take suo motu notice of grievances.
He said that the ombudsman’s office not only identifies shortcomings in various departments but also assists the Punjab government in devising strategies to address these issues effectively.
College Principal Dr. Saqib Shahzad presided over the event and presented souvenirs and bouquets to Abdul Basit Khan and Shahid Abbas.
Assistant Director Media Punjab Ombudsman Syed Sibt-e-Haider appreciated the college principal for successfully organizing the seminar which concluded with Question-Answer session.
The students raised interesting queries and expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Ombudsman’s media wing for arranging awareness program.
Assistant Director (PR) Adil Asghar and others were also present on the occasion.
