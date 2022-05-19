Ombudsman asks HMC officials to maintain sanitary condition in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan Wednesday directed the Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to maintain proper sanitary condition and clear the streets on regular basis in Latifabad unit 10.

The Ombudsman took notice of the complaint submitted by a citizen,Taqdees Khan stating that residents of block B, Latifabad Unit 10 were facing worst sanitation condition.

The complaint was admitted and investigation was assigned to Regional Director Ombudsman secretariat who issued notices to Municipal Commissioner and also visited the area along with HMC officials and the complainant.

The municipal staff started the cleanliness work regularly for which complainant expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Ombudsman.