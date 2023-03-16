UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Assures Urgent Steps To Address People's Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Regional Ombudsman Naseerabad Division Shah Nawaz Khan Kunrani on Thursday said that immediate necessary measures would be taken to address the issues being faced by the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Ombudsman Naseerabad Division Shah Nawaz Khan Kunrani on Thursday said that immediate necessary measures would be taken to address the issues being faced by the people.

He said that the role of administration was of utmost importance and problems of people were increasing.

He said this during his visit to Deputy Commissioner Suhabatpur office including District education Office, Assistant Commissioner Office, DEO Office Xen Roads and Buildings PHE office.

The Ombudsman also visited the NADRA office Sahabatpur where he listened to the complaints of people who came to get Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs). He said management should also take measures to issue CNICs to people through NADRA van.

If all the district head officers are found negligent in their responsibilities, how will the problems of the people be resolved, he questioned.

