Open Menu

Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office Provides Relief To MEPCO Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Ombudsman Bahawalpur office provides relief to MEPCO consumers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) On the directives of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur,over Rs 600,000 relief was provided to a consumer of Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) besides provision of relief to other complainants.

According to a spokesperson,Commissioner IRD,Khalid Nazir Khan conducted hearing into over 70 cases lodged with the office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur pertaining to matters of utility providers and other federal departments.He disposed of 60 cases.

He directed to provide relief of Rs.600,000 to a consumer of MEPCO in electricity bill.

He also directed to change 10 defective meters of consumers of MEPCO.

He urged officials of MEPCO to ensure no overcharging in electricity bills.

“Most of complainants used to lodge their complaints pertaining to electricity bills,”he observed.

He vowed that under the supervision of the Federal Ombudsman,Mr. Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi,the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur would continue its role and efforts for provision of relief in applications and cases pertaining to federal departments.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Electricity Company Bahawalpur MEPCO

Recent Stories

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 minutes ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

15 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

16 hours ago
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

16 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

16 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

15 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

16 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

16 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan