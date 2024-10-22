Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office Provides Relief To MEPCO Consumers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) On the directives of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur,over Rs 600,000 relief was provided to a consumer of Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) besides provision of relief to other complainants.
According to a spokesperson,Commissioner IRD,Khalid Nazir Khan conducted hearing into over 70 cases lodged with the office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur pertaining to matters of utility providers and other federal departments.He disposed of 60 cases.
He directed to provide relief of Rs.600,000 to a consumer of MEPCO in electricity bill.
He also directed to change 10 defective meters of consumers of MEPCO.
He urged officials of MEPCO to ensure no overcharging in electricity bills.
“Most of complainants used to lodge their complaints pertaining to electricity bills,”he observed.
He vowed that under the supervision of the Federal Ombudsman,Mr. Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi,the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur would continue its role and efforts for provision of relief in applications and cases pertaining to federal departments.
