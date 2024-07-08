Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office To Inspect Railways
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A team of the Federal Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur is likely to visit tomorrow and inspect Pakistan Railways and Bahawalpur Railway Station premises.
According to a press release issued here, the Federal Ombudsman has been directed to inspect federal government institutions and departments to review progress in their performance to resolve complaints lodged by common people.
“A team of Federal Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur headed by Incharge/Senior Investigation Officer, Dr. Muhammad Zahid will visit Bahawalpur Railway Station on Tuesday, 9th July 2024 to inspect all its sections,” the press release said.
