Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring efforts in building society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman, Sindh, Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq has said on the eve of International Women's Day that let us knock the 8th Day of March as the Women's Day just to show respect to women for their commendable role and untiring efforts in building better society, nation and world.

In a message on the Women's Day, he said that this was also an occasion to highlight those exceptional accomplishments through which women have made mark in every walk of life and displayed their efficiency, dedication and commitment.

On this day, he said, let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

He said that International women's day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. It also reminds us of the courage, conviction, determination, talent and skill required to overcome challenges, he added.