UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Calls For Taking Measures For Timely Payment Of Pension, Dues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:46 PM

Ombudsman calls for taking measures for timely payment of pension, dues

Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan on Monday called on the Accountant General Sindh Saijad Hyder to discuss the issues being faced by the retired employees and legal heirs of the deceased government servants in getting their legitimate service dues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan on Monday called on the Accountant General Sindh Saijad Hyder to discuss the issues being faced by the retired employees and legal heirs of the deceased government servants in getting their legitimate service dues.

He also asked for taking affective measures for timely payment of pension and services dues to such employees and their legal heirs.

The Sindh Ombudsman observed that one of the major causes of delay in grant of pension to the retired employees or family pension to the legal heirs of a deceased employees is the complicated procedure and cumbersome documentation for the purpose.

Therefore, he called on the AG Sindh to discuss the issues and to simplify the procedure to avoid delay in pension cases, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Saijad Hyder was accompanied with concerned officers including Deputy Accountant General Sindh Pension, Karachi while the Ombudsman Sindh was assisted by Secretary Farooque Azam Memon and Advisor, consultant Legal and the Registrar, Secretariat Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Abid Shaikh.

Sajjad Hyder briefed the participants about the procedure, rules, policies and steps taken to curb the problems being faced by the retired employees or families of deceased servants.

He observed that the major problem was delayed receipt of pension papers from sanctioning departments as the office of Accountant General Sindh is only a disbursing authority.

He highlighted that since last one and half years, payment of Anticipatory Pension at 65 per cent was being started from the very next month in Karachi as well as some other regions of the Province.

After detailed deliberation the Ombudsman Sindh directed the AG Sindh to take initiative for integration with the system NADRA for using the facility of biometric and having an access in connection with the legal heirs of a deceased government employee.

Besides, it was also directed that lists of the employees going to retire should be sent to the administrative Secretaries of the departments and the cases where considerable delay in forwarding the pension papers is noticed, the same should be brought to the notice of Chief Secretary Sindh.

The Ombudsman Sindh also directed the AG Sindh to hold regular open-kachehries' in his office and also direct all the District Account Officers to hold such Kachehries in their respective offices in presence of Regional Directors or representatives of Provincial Ombudsman Offices to extend help to the complainants/applicants to redress their grievances.

It was also agreed that such meetings would be held regularly to discuss the issues and to find out may forward in such matters.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Same May Family All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to r ..

Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to review measures local body elec ..

1 minute ago
 AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

1 minute ago
 Two more COVID-19 patients die, 249 test positive ..

Two more COVID-19 patients die, 249 test positive in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 UK Buys 35 Million More Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 V ..

UK Buys 35 Million More Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for 2022

1 minute ago
 Dacoit shot dead in police encounter

Dacoit shot dead in police encounter

2 minutes ago
 Bashir Muhammad appointed HEC Lahore Incharge

Bashir Muhammad appointed HEC Lahore Incharge

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.