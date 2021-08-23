Ombudsman calls for taking measures for timely payment of pension, dues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan on Monday called on the Accountant General Sindh Saijad Hyder to discuss the issues being faced by the retired employees and legal heirs of the deceased government servants in getting their legitimate service dues.

He also asked for taking affective measures for timely payment of pension and services dues to such employees and their legal heirs.

The Sindh Ombudsman observed that one of the major causes of delay in grant of pension to the retired employees or family pension to the legal heirs of a deceased employees is the complicated procedure and cumbersome documentation for the purpose.

Therefore, he called on the AG Sindh to discuss the issues and to simplify the procedure to avoid delay in pension cases, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Saijad Hyder was accompanied with concerned officers including Deputy Accountant General Sindh Pension, Karachi while the Ombudsman Sindh was assisted by Secretary Farooque Azam Memon and Advisor, consultant Legal and the Registrar, Secretariat Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Abid Shaikh.

Sajjad Hyder briefed the participants about the procedure, rules, policies and steps taken to curb the problems being faced by the retired employees or families of deceased servants.

He observed that the major problem was delayed receipt of pension papers from sanctioning departments as the office of Accountant General Sindh is only a disbursing authority.

He highlighted that since last one and half years, payment of Anticipatory Pension at 65 per cent was being started from the very next month in Karachi as well as some other regions of the Province.

After detailed deliberation the Ombudsman Sindh directed the AG Sindh to take initiative for integration with the system NADRA for using the facility of biometric and having an access in connection with the legal heirs of a deceased government employee.

Besides, it was also directed that lists of the employees going to retire should be sent to the administrative Secretaries of the departments and the cases where considerable delay in forwarding the pension papers is noticed, the same should be brought to the notice of Chief Secretary Sindh.

The Ombudsman Sindh also directed the AG Sindh to hold regular open-kachehries' in his office and also direct all the District Account Officers to hold such Kachehries in their respective offices in presence of Regional Directors or representatives of Provincial Ombudsman Offices to extend help to the complainants/applicants to redress their grievances.

It was also agreed that such meetings would be held regularly to discuss the issues and to find out may forward in such matters.