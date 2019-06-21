UrduPoint.com
Ombudsman Commences Plan To Reolve Complaints Speedily

Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:19 PM

Ombudsman commences plan to reolve complaints speedily

Director General (DG), Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Abdul Qayoom Mangi on Friday said that the Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Sukkur Region has initiated a plan named speedy resolution to public complaints against Federal Departments and Officials

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Abdul Qayoom Mangi on Friday said that the Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Sukkur Region has initiated a plan named speedy resolution to public complaints against Federal Departments and Officials.

He said that the complaints would be heard at district and taluka levels across the Sukkur and Larkana Regions.

He said that the move is intended to facilitate the complainants and litigants.

He further said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib is already providing cheap and speedy justice to the people by resolving their problems in 60 days.

