Ombudsman commiserate over thousands of pending complaints against Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz expressed great concern over thousands of pending complaints against Ehsaas Programme in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and directed to resolve all pending complaints within 60 days.

He was chairing a high level meeting to streamline the public complaint mechanism in the BISP on Friday. The Secretary BISP Yousaf Khan and other senior officer of both sides attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was informed that 55,352 complaints had been pending on the BISP Internal Complaint Resolution System which has not been resolved. After failure to resolve these complaints within 30 days, 22,178 complaints were shifted automatically on the Integrated Complaints Management System of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office.

It was observed that huge pendency of BISP complaints was due to lack of handling of complaint management system by the Focal Person of BISP.

However, the Federal Ombudsman advised the Secretary BISP to resolve all pending complaints under intimation to complainants and submit its report.

The Secretary BISP informed that after the initiation of Ehsaas Programme, number of complaints has increased drastically. He said that automation system with banks has been started; Complaint Cells and Call Centers have doubled to resolve the public complaints. He informed that a live registry system is also being introduced which would be started by April, 2021. This system would resolve public issues in days in accordance with SOP.

The Federal Ombudsman directed for proper monitoring of the Integrated Complaint Management System by both sides for minimizing the delay in the resolution of public complaints. The BISP will submit its implementation report after every 15 days.