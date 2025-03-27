‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ Inaugurated At Police Khidmat Markaz
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi inaugurated ‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ at the police khidmat markaz here on Thursday.
CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, Advisor to Regional Ombudsman Office Shahid Hussain Jillani, Senior Advisor Muhammad Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Registrar Yasir Shabir Malik and other officers were present on the occasion.
On this occasion, the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said that he was very thankful to the police department for providing space for ‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ at police khidmat markaz.
Now the people approaching the police khidmat markaz will be able to register their complaints to the Federal Ombudsman also, he said.
He said that there are 212 federal departments and agencies against which the Ombudsman office listens to complaints.
He said that the complaints of the common man are also listened to and decided within 60 days without any fee or lawyer.
The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said that complaints related to the federation would be listened to by the Federal Ombudsman while provincial matters would be forwarded to the provincial Ombudsman.
