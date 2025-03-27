Open Menu

‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ Inaugurated At Police Khidmat Markaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ inaugurated at police khidmat markaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi inaugurated ‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ at the police khidmat markaz here on Thursday.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, Advisor to Regional Ombudsman Office Shahid Hussain Jillani, Senior Advisor Muhammad Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Registrar Yasir Shabir Malik and other officers were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said that he was very thankful to the police department for providing space for ‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ at police khidmat markaz.

Now the people approaching the police khidmat markaz will be able to register their complaints to the Federal Ombudsman also, he said.

He said that there are 212 federal departments and agencies against which the Ombudsman office listens to complaints.

He said that the complaints of the common man are also listened to and decided within 60 days without any fee or lawyer.

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said that complaints related to the federation would be listened to by the Federal Ombudsman while provincial matters would be forwarded to the provincial Ombudsman.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

2 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

2 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

3 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

3 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan