Ombudsman Director holds open court in Matiari, resolves grievances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Director Ombudsman Office, Abdul Wahab Memon on Thursday held an open court hearing at District Accounts Office Matiari to resolve the problems of government employees.

Memon while hearing cases issued directives for immediate redressal of complainants grievances.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Abdul Wahab Memon said that the issues related to salaries of employees and pensions of retired employees were being resolved immediately by holding open meetings in the treasury offices of different districts on the orders of the provincial ombudsman.

All the Accounts Officers have been directed to provide immediate relief to the government employees, especially the retired employees, by resolving their issues, Memon said.

District Accounts Officer Afshan Khan, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, addressing a seminar, he said that recommendations for setting up a task force to address the issues facing girls' education in Sindh would be submitted to the government.

He said that in this regard a seminar would be organized at divisional level in Hyderabad in which the Secretary Education and other stakeholders would be invited and recommendations based on their suggestions would be sent to the government.

The officers of the Education Department and academicians including Naheed Khan, Ghazala Samo, Farzana Abro and others attended the seminar.