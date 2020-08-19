Ombudsman directs CDNS to facilitate senior citizens, widows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Taking cognizance of the difficulties of senior citizens and widows, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Ministry of Finance and Director General National Savings (CDNS) to facilitate them as per banking standards regarding their accounts and profits.

Chairing a high level meeting to review the progress on CDNS Reforms Report issued by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat(WMS), ombudsman also directed to transfer their profits against saving certificates to the personal accounts of pensioners and widows into scheduled banks, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He further directed to issue ATM cards to CDNS customers so that they could draw their profits as per their own wishes.

He said that CDNS is a reliable source of long-term funding to the government and a widespread distribution network that provides access to protect the savings of senior citizens, widows and pensioners in a rightful manner.

He expressed his concerns over the difficulties of senior citizens while getting profit against their saving certificates in the saving centers.

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Finance Javed Iqbal and Director General, National Savings (CDNS) Muhammad Khalil gave a detailed briefing on the implementation of CDNS Reforms Report.

The representative of the Ministry of Finance informed that although CDNS is a government department but it has been declared autonomous.

Director General CDNS informed that CDNS has 376 branches out of which 153 have been fully computerized and remaining would be automated by the end of December this year.

He said Shuhda Family Welfare Accounts, Widows, senior citizens and disabled persons have been especially facilitated in the centers adding that ATM cards have also been designed and would be issued to consumers as soon as all the branches are computerized.

The Ombudsman asked CDNS authorities for provision of facilitation to the customers in getting profit from any CDNS center in Pakistan.

He said that CDNS must obtain bank accounts of every certificate holder for transfer of their profit into their scheduled bank accounts.

The Ombudsman also appointed Sohail Ahmed, Additional Secretary WMS as Focal Person on CDNS to monitor the progress. The CDNS also directed to submit its progress report after every 15 days to WMS.