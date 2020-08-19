UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ombudsman Directs CDNS To Facilitate Senior Citizens, Widows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

Ombudsman directs CDNS to facilitate senior citizens, widows

Taking cognizance of the difficulties of senior citizens and widows, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Ministry of Finance and Director General National Savings (CDNS) to facilitate them as per banking standards regarding their accounts and profits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Taking cognizance of the difficulties of senior citizens and widows, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Ministry of Finance and Director General National Savings (CDNS) to facilitate them as per banking standards regarding their accounts and profits.

Chairing a high level meeting to review the progress on CDNS Reforms Report issued by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat(WMS), ombudsman also directed to transfer their profits against saving certificates to the personal accounts of pensioners and widows into scheduled banks, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He further directed to issue ATM cards to CDNS customers so that they could draw their profits as per their own wishes.

He said that CDNS is a reliable source of long-term funding to the government and a widespread distribution network that provides access to protect the savings of senior citizens, widows and pensioners in a rightful manner.

He expressed his concerns over the difficulties of senior citizens while getting profit against their saving certificates in the saving centers.

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Finance Javed Iqbal and Director General, National Savings (CDNS) Muhammad Khalil gave a detailed briefing on the implementation of CDNS Reforms Report.

The representative of the Ministry of Finance informed that although CDNS is a government department but it has been declared autonomous.

Director General CDNS informed that CDNS has 376 branches out of which 153 have been fully computerized and remaining would be automated by the end of December this year.

He said Shuhda Family Welfare Accounts, Widows, senior citizens and disabled persons have been especially facilitated in the centers adding that ATM cards have also been designed and would be issued to consumers as soon as all the branches are computerized.

The Ombudsman asked CDNS authorities for provision of facilitation to the customers in getting profit from any CDNS center in Pakistan.

He said that CDNS must obtain bank accounts of every certificate holder for transfer of their profit into their scheduled bank accounts.

The Ombudsman also appointed Sohail Ahmed, Additional Secretary WMS as Focal Person on CDNS to monitor the progress. The CDNS also directed to submit its progress report after every 15 days to WMS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank Progress Sohail Ahmed December Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestini ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 Aug 2 ..

3 minutes ago

CCECC team visits Nullah Lai for Rawalpindi-Islama ..

3 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

3 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.