Ombudsman Directs Concerned Departments To Keep Watch On Illegal Sale Of LPG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that LPG is a basic necessity of daily life, the sale of which cannot be completely banned, however, illegal and substandard sale of LPG is harmful to human lives and properties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that LPG is a basic necessity of daily life, the sale of which cannot be completely banned, however, illegal and substandard sale of LPG is harmful to human lives and properties.

He said this during the hearing of the suo-moto notice case following the deaths in the LPG accident at Hyderabad this year, said a statement on Friday.

On this occasion, Secretary Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, DIG Police Syed Asad Raza, OGRA, and officers of concerned local bodies were also present.

Sohail Rajput said that our aim is not to block LPG gas in any way but to stop the illegal and substandard sale of LPG.

He directed the concerned agencies to keep a close watch on the illegal sale of LPG and stop its supply through unsafe and substandard cylinders.

He urged OGRA to issue a comprehensive SOP on the sale of standard LPG and amend its rules and regulations to empower the Deputy Commissioners against illegal and substandard sales of LPG.

He also directed the OGRA officials to take up the issue of manufacturing of small cylinders with the Punjab government to stop the manufacture of small cylinders which are dangerous to human lives. The Ombudsman of Sindh also directed the commissioners to take effective measures.

