Ombudsman Directs EOBI Chairman To Resolve Employees' Grievances

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday directed the chairman of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to take action against the employers who were not getting their workers duly registered and sending their contribution to the EOBI as required by the law

Taking suo motu action on the complaints of non-registration of workers by some departments with the EOBI, the ombudsman summoned the EOBI chairman and the Secretary Overseas Pakistanis for hearing.

He told him that the poor people were running from pillar to post to get their pension of only Rs 8,000, and asked to take extra care for resolving their grievances.

He directed the EOBI chairman to ensure formulation of a well-structured mechanism to ensure registration of employees by the employers under the EOBI Act, 1976, and also to take measures for efficient administration and coordination between the EOBI and registrable employers.

